Libya pro-government army destroys Haftar air defence system – Middle East Monitor

The army of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) yesterday introduced that it had destroyed a Russian made air defence system deployed by forces linked to Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar within the Al-Watiya base, southwest of the capital Tripoli.

Army spokesman Muhammed Kununu defined in an announcement {that a} drone strike destroyed the Russian-made Pantsir kind air defence system and Chinese-made Wing Loong II kind armed drone which had been equipped by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Haftar.

On Friday, Kununu mentioned the Air Force had focused a navy car carrying quite a few militiamen linked to Haftar who had been on their option to help the “terrorist militias” of their aggression towards Tripoli.

A confidential United Nations report revealed that the UAE is working an air bridge to produce weapons to Haftar in violation of the UN arms embargo imposed on the oil-rich nation, in response to US information company Bloomberg.

READ: NATO involved about Russia mercenaries combating with Haftar in Libya