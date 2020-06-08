Libya may have escaped the pandemic but for its thousands of refugees the suffering continues

The first patient with Covid-19 was confirmed in Libya on March 25, but since then the pandemic hasn’t brought waves of patients in respiratory distress to the country’s hospitals.

Neither has it provoked a sudden increase of mortality in the infamous detention centres still active across the country – where hundreds of migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees endure arbitrary and indefinite detention in dire living conditions.

But while the pandemic may not have hit Libya as hard as other countries, for many of the 1,500 people currently held in the detention centres nominally under the authority of the Libyan agency fighting illegal migration (DCIM), it has had a new wave of despair.

There are approximately 650,000 migrants in the country, which has a citizenry of six million. The majority have come to seek work although some are waiting to make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe.

Libya has turned into a focal point for Africans fleeing war and poverty, some of whom have finished up in the north African country after being acquired attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

The coronavirus pandemic means that UN repatriation and resettlement programmes have arrive at a halt, extinguishing the migrants’ only hope of finding a way to avoid it of a cycle of abuse and violence in Libya, in which a civil war has been raging for more than five years.

Worldwide calls for a ceasefire allowing for proper Covid-19 preparedness and response planning has fallen on warring parties’ deaf ears. On the contrary, fighting has intensified around Tripoli, with an increase of indiscriminate shelling and lethal attacks on residential areas and health facilities.

While the early implementation of preventive measures such as curfews, lockdowns and closure of borders have helped to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Libya, it has further disrupted an already fragile economy.

In the weeks following the first cases of coronavirus in the country, shortages of basic food and hygiene items and price hikes coupled with curfews generated concerns over food shortages in the detention centres where currently medical and psychosocial assistance.

Despite this, the UN World Food Programme, has to date decided not to deliver food right to detention centres as this could reportedly infringe its opposition to arbitrary detention.

This attitude encapsulates a general trend among international humanitarian actors. While we can not condone the arbitrary detention of migrants and refugees in Libya, we also have to discover that efforts to find alternatives are going nowhere. More than ever, now’s not the time to abandon people held in Libya’s detention centres to their fate.

Yet, most migrants and refugees in Libya are not held in detention centres. The vast majority, including those released or who have squeezed out recently, live in the main Libyan cities. However, the pandemic and resulting lockdown has made it very hard for them to work, leading to a desperate situation.

MSF teams have received an unprecedented number of calls from migrants, often former detainees, now left without food and unable to pay their rent in Tripoli. The current restrictions on movements further fuel their fears of arrest, ransom or kidnapping by human traffickers should they go outside. Migrants and refugees are pushed underground, out of sight and out of reach.

Support provided by international aid agencies to migrants and refugees living in Libya’s cities mainly consists of one-off relief packages and ad-hoc distributions. But it is extremely hard for aid agencies to reach those most in need because of security and access challenges in a city at war.

Just as ambulances continue steadily to carry the sick and injured to emergency rooms despite public health lockdown policies, so should evacuation flights from Libya continue steadily to operate being an emergency lifeline. Upon arrival to safe third countries, preventive measures like quarantine can be placed on prevent the spread of the Covid-19.