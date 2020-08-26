Libya imposes 4-day lockdown in capital – Middle East Monitor

Libya on Wednesday revealed a four-day total lockdown in the capital Tripoli in the middle of increasing variety of coronavirus cases, Anadolu reports.

According to a declaration by the globally acknowledged federal government, mass events and all spiritual and nationwide celebrations will stay suspended throughout this duration.

Markets will likewise stay closed, while social distancing is compulsory in addition to following preventive procedures.

Meanwhile, a partial lockdown from 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) to 6 a.m. (04:00 GMT) regional time will be in result after the overall shutdown.

On Fridays and Saturdays, nevertheless, a total curfew will be imposed.

So far, Libya has actually validated 11,834 infection infections, consisting of 210 deaths and 1,152 healings.

The North African nation’s health system is in tatters after almost a years of civil war.

READ: Libya’s oil business to export very first delivery after 7-month blockade