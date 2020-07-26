Libya government denies connection to controversial French philosopher visit – Middle East Monitor

Libya’s United Nations- acknowledged Government of National Accord (GNA) rejected any connection to a visit by star French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, Alaraby English reported.

Levy, who promoted the ousting of Libya’s previous leader Muammar Gaddafi, flew to the GNA-held city of Misrata through personal jet, an airport source exposed.

Levy declared he had actually taken a trip to the nation in the capability of a reporter to compose a piece for United States publication of The Wall Street Journal

The controversial philosopher strategies to visit the town of Tarhuna were ambuscaded by GNA-backed militias on Saturday after they stopped him from getting in.

Levy published images of himself on social networks surrounded by masked shooters in military uniforms, and declared he had actually checked out the “killing field” in Tarhuna, where it is thought that Khalifa Haftar’s forces killed civilians and buried them in a mass tomb.

He composed in the caption: “Just after my reportage on the killing fields. These are the true Libyan police who protect free press. So different from the thugs who tried to block my convoy on my way back to Misrata.”

#Tarhuna Just after my reportage on the killing fields. These are the real Libyan authorities who secure complimentary press. So various from the hooligans who attempted to obstruct my convoy on my method back to#Misrata The complete reportage will be released quickly. pic.twitter.com/JYW1Aa5Y2V — Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) July 25, 2020

He later on declared his report for the Wall Street Journal would be out quickly.

It was reported in Libyan media that he had actually prepared a journey to the capital of Tripoli in order to consult with Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, a rumour that has actually been emphatically rejected by the GNA’s leader Fayez al-Sarraj

Levy is favored in France, but nevertheless is extensively done not like in the Arab world due to his being a strong advocate of Israel.

France has actually been greatly criticised for the assistance it has actually provided to warlord Haftar, whose forces are primarily restricted to the east of the nation.

The nation is participated its assistance for Haftar by the UAE, Egypt, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, as opposed to Turkey, Italy and Qatar who have actually tossed their weight behind the UN-recognised GNA, led by Al-Sarraj