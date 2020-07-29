Libya GNA army wants to enter Sirte ‘peacefully’ – Middle East Monitor

The Libyan militaries devoted to the worldwide acknowledged Government of National Accord (GNA) are waiting on a political service to enter the city of Sirte “peacefully”.

A spokesperson for the Sirte and Al-Jafra operation of the Libyan militaries, Brigadier Abdul Hadi Dara, stated the Libyan army desires to free Sirte in harmony like it freed Watiyah and Tarhuna in order to “avoid shedding Libyans’ blood”.

However, he worried that the Libyan army will resume military operations versus the Libyan National Army (LNA)– led by abandoner General Khalifa Haftar– if serene ways stop working.

A spokesperson for the Libyan militaries, Muhammad Qanunu, stated his forces were moving east, including that the forces are stationed on the borders of the city of Sirte, waiting for guidelines to begin the “Path of Victory” military operation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, and Speaker of the competitor Tobruk- based Parliament, Aguila Saleh, are holding different talks in the Moroccan capitalRabat Spokesman for the High Council of State, Muhammad Abdel Nasser, informed press reporters that there are no plans for the 2 to satisfy throughout their check out to Morocco.

