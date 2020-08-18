Libya conflict: Why Egypt might send troops to back Gen Haftar

Imagine your home next door is on fire and there is no fire brigade to contact to prevent an impending catastrophe about to engulf you and your household.

That is how Egypt has actually seen Libya because the harsh end of previous Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi and his program in 2011.

Libya has no appropriately operating state organizations, no unified army or security forces to mention, and, most importantly, no border guards on its side of their permeable 1,100 km (685-mile) long desert border. Plus the nation is awash with weapons.

The fire started to overflow when Libyans stopped working to settle on a course forward, militias of all kinds multiplied, jihadists resurfaced to pursue their imagine developing an Islamic state in Libya and beyond.

Egypt – whose military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013, and imprisoned him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood – ended up being a prime target: