Libya belongs to Libyans – Middle East Monitor

Turkey on Monday restated its assistance for Libya’s genuine federal government, with the checking out defense minister stating, “Libya belongs to Libyans”, Anadolu reports.

“We believe that we will achieve the wanted results by supporting our Libyan brothers in their just cause,” Hulusi Akar stated throughout his check out in the capital Tripoli.

Accompanied by Turkish Chief ofStaff Gen Yasar Guler, Akar is checking out Libya to evaluate the training and advisory activities performed under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in between the 2 countries on security and military cooperation.

The duo consulted with the Turkish training workers at lunch, following the evaluations at the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Assistance Advisory Command.

Among the individuals of the lunch was Qatari Defense Minister Khalid binMohammad Al Attiyah Akar stated Qatar likewise supports efforts to make sure unity and peace of Libya and a long-term cease-fire in the war-weary nation.

On Nov 27, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed 2 MoUs; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime borders of nations in the …