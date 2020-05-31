Libya army shells Haftar’s militias at Tripoli airport – Middle East Monitor

Libyan authorities forces pounded positions of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias at Tripoli airport, south of the Libyan capital, in keeping with the navy on right this moment, experiences Anadolu Agency.

Three armored autos belonging to Haftar have been destroyed within the artillery assaults, the government-led Operation Volcano of Rage mentioned in a press release.

Meanwhile, navy spokesman Mohammed Gununu known as on members of Haftar’s militias to put down arms, pledging a good trial for many who give up.

The name got here in the future after authorities forces mentioned they have been advancing in a number of areas close to Tripoli airport.

The internationally acknowledged Libyan authorities has been below assault by Haftar’s forces since April 2019. The authorities launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter assaults on the capital.

While France, Egypt, Russia, and UAE assist Haftar, straight or not directly, Turkey has proven solidarity with the UN-recognized, legit authorities representing the need of the Libyan individuals.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s new authorities was based in 2015 below a UN-led political settlement.

Haftar’s unlawful forces in japanese Libya have launched quite a few assaults to seize Tripoli, the nation’s capital.