Libra replaces general counsel Robert Werner after 3 months

Stevan Bunnel, previous general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has actually been exposed as the Libra Association’s brand-new leading attorney.

Since leaving the Homeland Security Department in 2017, Bunnell co-chaired the information privacy-focused legal practice O’Melveny & Myers up until signing up with the Libra Association this month.

The association’s previous general counsel, Robert Werner informed Bloomberg Law that he picked to leave from the position after it ended up being clear it indicated he would need to give up an existing position on the boards of directors for Deutsche Bank Trust Co.

“Steve is an outstanding lawyer and a great guy,” Werner informed Bloomberg.

Werner, a previous director for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and previous senior counsel to The Under Secretary of The Treasury, was designated by the Libra Association inMay His departure was not advertised, with his name silently being eliminated from its list of executives at some time throughout August.

Bunnel’s consultation comes 2 weeks after Facebook introduced a brand-new item department concentrated on “payments and commerce opportunities” with Libra’s co-creator, David Marcus, heading the branch. The department’s very first job will be presenting payments into WhatsApp in choose emerging markets consisting of Brazil and India.

The relocation follows the suspension of WhatsApp payments by Brazil’s regulators in July after preliminary trials of the function, with legislators mentioning issues that Facebook might have the ability to catch a monopolistic supremacy over the nation’s payments sector.