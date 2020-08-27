Libra appoints Stevan Bunnell as its general counsel

Before this visit, Bunnell co-chaired a law office called O’Melveny &Myers

The Libra Association has actually worked with Stevan Bunnell, the previous general counsel for the United States Department of Homeland Security as its brand-new leadinggeneral counsel A report revealed this news on August 27, keeping in mind that previous to this visit, Bunnell co-chaired O’Melveny & Myers, an information privacy-focused legal company because 2017. Bunnell’s visit follows Libra’s previous general counsel, Robert Werner, stepped down from the position.

According to the report, Werner chose to resign as the Libra Association’s general counsel after understanding the position was not fit for him. Per Werner, manning general counsel position suggested that he would need to release his area on the board of directors forDeutsche Bank Trust Co He verified that Bunnell would presume his function atLibra Werner went on to attest Bunnell, stating that he is an exceptional attorney and an excellent man.



Werner joined the Libra Association in May this year. However, neither Facebook nor the association advertised his departure. Instead, the association chose to eliminate his name from its list of executives previously this month. Before his brief service at Libra, Werner directed the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Apart from this, he worked as the senior counsel to The Under Secretary ofThe Treasury

Facebook makes every effort to reinvent the FinTech sector

The news of Bunnell’s visit comes 2 weeks after Facebook presented a brand-new item group that means to interfere with the FinTech sector. Reportedly, the newly-launched item department is called Facebook Financial (F2), and it intends to promote payments and commerce chances.

F2 will deal with its payments efforts, that include Facebook Pay, a job that Facebook prepares to introduce. Libra’s co-creator, David Marcus, will supervise of the department and Upwork’s previous CEO, Stephane Kasriel will serve under Marcus as vice president.

