Liberty University names acting president after Jerry Falwell Jr. put on indefinite leave

Liberty University revealed on Monday that it has actually called its chairman,Rev Jerry Prevo, as acting president of the university after previous President Jerry Falwell Jr.,was placed on indefinite leave

The Lynchburg, Va.- based school noted in its statement that Prevo has actually served on its board of trustees because 1996 and as chairman because2003

“I want to thank my fellow board members for having confidence that I could be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Acting President during this time of Jerry Falwell, Jr’s indefinite leave of absence,” Prevo stated in a declaration. “Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.”

Prevo is anticipated to presume the function instantly as classes are set to start in 2 weeks.

Falwell, a popular advocate of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump recommends some states might ‘pay absolutely nothing’ as part of joblessness strategy Trump rejects White House inquired about including him to Mount Rushmore Trump, United States face critical UN vote on Iran MORE, made just recently made headings and drew serious reaction from conservatives after he published an image on Instagram that revealed him and a female on a private yacht both using trousers that were unzipped.

The image was erased quickly after, and Falwell apologized, declaring that the image was “just in good fun.”

Still, Falwell dealt with calls to resign after his apology, and his leave was …