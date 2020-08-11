Liberty University has announced an interim president after Jerry Falwell’s leave of absence

Falwell had actually come under fire in current days after publishing an image on Instagram that illustrated him with his trousers unzipped and his stomach noticeable to the video camera.

ChairmanDr Jerry Prevo will now function as acting president reliable right away, the university announcedMonday He has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees considering that 1996 and has been the Board Chairman considering that 2003, and he just recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, after serving there for 47 years.

Prevo will step aside from his function as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees throughout of his service as acting president, a release from the university stated.

“We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated: Training Champions for Christ,”Dr Prevo stated in the release. “Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.”