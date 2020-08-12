Liberty Global to buy Sunrise in $7.4bn Swiss telecoms deal

Liberty Global has turned the tables on Sunrise, agreeing to buy the mobile phone company in a nearly SFr7bn deal less than a year after a previous merger plan led by the Swiss business collapsed.

The cable company run by “cable cowboy” John Malone has agreed to acquire Sunrise for SFr6.8bn ($7.4bn) including debt in a landmark tie-up for the Swiss telecoms sector.

The deal creates a much stronger competitor to incumbent player Swisscom. It is the latest in a string of deals to bring together broadband and mobile assets, including this year’s merger of Liberty Global’s Virgin Media cable company with Telefónica’s O2 in Britain.

The Denver based company will pay SFr110 a share in cash to acquire Sunrise, which will be funded from Liberty Global’s cash reserves and debt.

Mike Fries, chief executive of Liberty Global, said: “This transaction is another significant step on our path to create fixed-mobile champions in all of our core markets, crystallising the value of our superior broadband networks and driving long-term, sustainable free cash flow growth.”

Shares in Sunrise rose as much as 26.1 per cent to SFr108.70 in early Swiss trading after the announcement.

The Sunrise deal is only the second time that Liberty Global has directly acquired a mobile phone asset following its…