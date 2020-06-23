Liberals Think They Know What’s Best For Our Children With Their Indoctrination Methods, Um, I Mean ‘Education’

Democrats come in the way of black success. They’ve got a vested interest in maintaining a poor, alienated and angry minority community.

When minorities consider the facts and figures concerning inner-city public schools a failure them and begin looking at the normal denominator for 60 years (Democrats), only then changes happen.

TEACHER UNIONS ARE THE ENEMY

The teachers union in DC killed the popular school voucher program that allowed the more impoverished families to move their kids out of inadequate schools, thereby keeping their monopoly on public education or the shortage thereof in cases like this.

Without competition, nothing will improve.

Want to make a liberals head explode. Suggest the sensibility of a voucher system where students and their parents can look for a school system. That’s just evil to them.

The teachers’ unions spend a lot of money advertising against charter schools. Teachers have no accountability and are tenured (can’t lose their job no how lousy they take action unless they do say something “politically incorrect”) The those who need charter schools the absolute most are the bright students stuck in inner-city schools.

Teachers don’t care (in my opinion).

It would be wonderful if the larger pay for public school teachers guaranteed advanced schooling for the students. That, however isn’t the case.

The teachers union makes it impossible to get rid of lousy teachers, therefore the kids suffer. Charter schools facing an uphill battle just to exist, have in every cases, shining results. I wish there have been more of these, not less. School choice is a must if you would like your kids educated.

I feel bad that charter school teachers don’t receives a commission as much. But I applaud them because of their work.

IT STARTS AT HOME

Another solution to look at it is that it comes down to parenting. The unions and bad teachers are the outcomes of parents perhaps not being involved with their kid’s education. In the case of black communities, it’s the victim mentality that is taught from generation to generation and the politicians that foster that thinking because of their benefit.

It is just a vicious cycle. But for anyone that are prepared to break that cycle, I truly genuinely believe that minorities have a considerably faster way to flourish in this economic environment.

A student’s success or failure has everything related to the attitude of the student, continually be learning to be intelligent and succeed at what is crucial in life, and that is mostly inspired or failed in the home by the parents. Also helpful could be the same attitude of the city values they live in and teachers that value teaching success far above annual selfish greed for additional money for more failure.

WHAT IS GENETIC DETERMINISM?

Genetic determinism is just a theory (only a theory) that everything you are born within terms of your genetic makeup determines a variety of outcomes, including intelligence and success. It is just a false theory in the sense it is inescapable. People are indeed born with differing aptitudes. But that will not limit success.

That is excatly why people with even severe disabilities physical and intellectual can overcome those through training and work. It is important to understand that IQ tests test things that are important in public areas school classrooms, not comprehensively those things that go into an effective life.

In the former Soviet Union, the communist regimen figured out so easy access to alcohol and a really lenient way of widespread intoxication is the best solution to manipulate and control citizenry.

Democrats figured out that they’ll achieve the same through a substandard education system.

