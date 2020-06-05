Liberals Have Chose To Tear Apart What They Cannot Rule

What is occurring to America goes in accordance with a plan written way back.

Saul Alinsky wrote a few years in the past that the way in which to destroy America is to destroy the white working center class.

That has been completed together with conventional household values and the Christian faith. Barack Obama allegedly lectured on Alinsky ways whereas Hillary Clinton proudly proclaimed herself to be an Alinskyite.

Traitors and idiots main a rustic stuffed with morons who constantly elect the identical corrupt psychopaths what different endings may there be. Saul Alinsky’s guide Rules for Radicals devoted to Satan. Bolsheviks didn’t disappear; they only modified their identify.

WHERE WE ARE NOW

The Democrat Party of at the moment has develop into extra radical than the Weather Underground, elevating the query what traitorous crimson line should the Democrat Party cross earlier than the leaders are arrested for sedition, and the Party disbanded for being a company that has just one goal: The elementary transformation of our Constitutional Republic, right into a totalitarian socialist state.

Political activism and political theories imply completely nothing for a wholesome state, a wholesome nation. Let’s not overestimate the importance of mentioned Alinsky or every other bogey man primarily within the creativeness of the “right,” the truth is–with or with out Alinsky America’s implosion is occurring for a lot of completely different causes than some, nonetheless refined, ways of sowing discord. It is a SYSTEMIC disaster, through which latest occasions are simply considered one of many manifestations of such a disaster.

THE CULT OF LIBERALISM

The Cult of Liberalism has chosen to tear aside what they can not rule. The Cult can not dwell with the Bill of Rights. It abhors believers of any confession. It calls for deviance and honors the destruction of youngsters and households.

But these dogmas usually are not what’s the root of the issue. Elites, millionaires, and billionaires need all of it. All the Power and all of the Wealth. They management via their wealth the Cult of Liberalism. They payroll the violent anarchists of Occupy, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter.

These Elites have shipped 10 million jobs to Asia. They have frozen actual pay on the 1970s stage. This has created the demise throes of the center class. It buries the Black, Brown, and uneducated in a poverty class.

The Elites usually are not Capitalists. They are Accumulators of Wealth and Political Power. They construct nothing. Most issues die or decay wherever they rule.

THE REAL TERRORISTS HAVE SHOWN THEIR FACE

The actual terrorists on this nation are the Democratic Party. Their title is deceptive as being democracies’ voice, however they might shut down anybody who disagreed with their agenda for the US.

If you disagreed with Obama, you have been a racist. Now, in case you are white, you’re a racist, and also you solely have what you might have since you are white. Sad to see and listen to such rhetoric; why has it come to this?

To divide us additional and additional till the bonds that use to be the US are damaged and can by no means in a thousand years be healed. To perception, an rebellion will lead to a Civil War, and the one individuals who will endure would be the harmless, which often means; ladies, youngsters, and the aged. I’m voting for President Trump once more!

REMEMBER MY FRIENDS; THE LEFT DESPISES AMERICA

The left despises our America, primarily, it appears, as a result of it can not have its decadent methods all the time. In hating it, I doubt it’s making an attempt to destroy it, however destroy it solely till they get their means.

They need to OWN the USA in order that they’ll make all the selections, gather all the cash, destroy all they dislike and discover their selves in a large number of a nation which can ultimately fall beneath their “leadership” and their “ownership”.

