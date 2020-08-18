Liberal Voters Slam President Trump For Racist Statements

A hilarious video is going viral this week in which liberal voters condemn racist statements that they think President Donald Trump made, only to be informed that Joe Biden made them instead.

Matt Miller of the Daily Caller News Foundation approached groups of young people and gave them quotes that he at first said were from President Trump. Here are some examples of the quotes he read out:

“Unless we do something about this, my children are gonna grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle, with tensions having built up so high that it’s going to explode at some point.”

“Poor kids are just as bright as white kids.”

“Obama is the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is incredibly diverse and with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

One voter responded to the quotes by saying, “It’s so racist and ignorant in every way. It’s like [Trump has] never interacted with a black person, or anybody else for that matter.” Another described the comments as “unacceptable.”

Despite saying that they would never vote for someone who made these statements, the voters backtracked when they heard Biden had actually said them: