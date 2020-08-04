Liberal Rocker Neil Young Files Lawsuit Against President Trump For Alleged Copyright Infringement

The liberal rocker Neil Young simply submitted a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s project on Tuesday for alleged copyright infringement after they played his tunes at a current rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the fit, Young declared that President Trump did not deserve to play his tunes “Devil’s Sidewalk” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” throughout his project rally on June 20.

“This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing,” the grievance submitted in New York City court checks out, according toThe Hollywood Reporter “However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

Young had initially said that he would not take legal action against Trump for this since he desired the president to concentrate on battling the coronavirus pandemic. However, he then changed his mind after Trump released federal representatives to Democrat- run cities pestered by a boost in criminal offense.

“There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets,” Young composed in an article discussing why he altered his mind. “He purchased this …