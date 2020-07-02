The Liberal Party is leading the charge to raise and broaden the GST to cover the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its debut in Australia 20 years ago this week, fruit and veggies have been exempt from the Goods and Services Tax.

The federal government is defined to deliver the steepest budget deficits since World War II as coronavirus threatens to cause the sharpest downturn since the 1930s Great Depression.

Federal Liberal president Nick Greiner, a former New South Wales premier, wants the GST broadened so the commonwealth government can give additional money to the states.

‘I think personally that making the base wider is sensible if you would like the GST to be the most critical source of state revenue,’ he told Sky News Australia.

‘Having a GST or a value added tax or a consumption tax that covers only 60 per cent plus it doesn’t cover fresh food, health, education, the private spending on those, they’re the things that are growing.’

NSW Liberal Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has called for the GST to be raised beyond its existing ten % level so the states can, in trade, abolish inefficient payroll and stamp duty taxes.

Revenue from the federal government’s GST is distributed via the Commonwealth Grants Commission to the states and territories, which have all declined to levy taxes.

Former Telstra leader David Thodey’s report for the NSW government in to federal-state financial relations, released yesterday, called for the GST to be increased.

Mr Greiner said Australia might have less revenue to fund an economic recovery if the GST wasn’t increased.

Foods which can be GST free Bread and bread rolls with out a sweet coating (such as icing) or filling Flour, sugar, pre-mixes and cake mixes Cooking oil Unflavoured milk, cream, cheese and eggs Spices, sauces and condiments Bottled drinking water Fruit or vegetable juice Tea and coffee (unless ready-to-drink) Baby food and infant formula (for young ones under 12 months of age) All meats however, not pet food Fruit, veggies, fish and soup (fresh, frozen, dried, canned or packaged) Honey, jam and peanut butter Breakfast cereals Source: Australian Taxation Office

‘It’s harder for Australia to recover and increase its ongoing, long-term economic growth which can be clearly the answer to fixing the jobs problem created by COVID,’ that he said.

‘The cost of inaction is very great but it also kicks the problem downstream.’

In 1999, the Australian Democrats light emitting diode by Meg Lees only agreed to pass then prime minister John Howard’s GST package through the Senate if fresh food was exempted.

Labor was opposed to the GST, campaigning against it at the 1998 election, while the Australian Democrats were divided over the issue – having no senators in federal Parliament within a decade.

Mr Greiner doubted Labor would support GST reform at a federal level.

‘I do not think GST reform is very likely without a grand bargain between the centre left and the centre right and I do not sense that’s about to happen,’ he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a Liberal MP from NSW, last year eliminated raising the GST following calls from West Australian Liberal senator Dean Smith to do this.

The only major change to the GST occurred on January 1 last year when the exemption was extended to tampons, the opposite of what Mr Greiner is broadly advocating in broadening the base.

Deloitte Access Economics is predicting a $143billion budget deficit for 2019-20, representing 7.3 per cent of gross domestic product – the largest since World War II.

The government has recently spent $154billion on three stimulus packages and the Parliamentary Budget Office fears public debt by the end of the decade will be $620billion higher than forecast.