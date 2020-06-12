Liberal MP Andrew Laming calls on weekend rally demonstrators to lose their welfare payments

A Liberal MP has required Australians getting involved in illegal demonstrations this weekend to be stripped of their welfare payments – with unemployment benefits now doubled.

The New South Wales Supreme Court has barred an upcoming refugee rights rally planned in Sydney for Saturday.

A Melbourne man in his thirties was yesterday confirmed as testing positive to COVID-19 after joining thousands at last weekend’s Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Brisbane-based Liberal MP Andrew Laming said those who defied bans on mass demonstrations this weekend, during the coronavirus pandemic, deserved to lose their welfare payments, with JobSeeker payment temporarily doubled to more than $1,110 a fortnight.

‘I’m asking Australians to reflect on the actual fact we’re paying COVID and health-related payments to cope with a crisis but here we now have rallies where people are blatantly ignoring clear and unambiguous advice,’ the member for Bowman told Sky News.

‘I’m challenging those protesters who are doing that to hand straight back those payments in advance. You can’t simply collect from the taxpayer with one hand and risk infecting them with the other.’

Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy yesterday described large gatherings like rallies as ‘extremely ill advised’ – pointing to advice from the government’s Health Protection Principal Committee which includes state chief health officers.

‘Large gatherings, large mass gatherings such as for instance a protest are really ill advised,’ that he told the ABC’s 7.30 program.

‘We think that they present a substantial risk of transmission and an extremely significant risk because you can not, you don’t know who you’re contacting therefore we believe that people should really be discouraged from attending such events.

‘We comprehend the passion that people have for wanting to protest, but we think it’s really a really bad idea right now.’

NSW Supreme Court justice Michael Walton on Thursday banned a well planned rally by the Refugee Action Coalition, accepting police concerns about COVID-19 spreading at public gatherings.

Activists have vowed to defy the ban on the rally in the pipeline for Sydney Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has required those defying future protest bans, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to be charged.

He has additionally pleaded with Black Lives Matter organisers to delay holding mass events in coming weeks.

Since the end of April, his government has temporarily doubled unemployment benefits, adding a $550 coronavirus supplement to the existing $565.780 JobSeeker allowance.

Workers suffering from the coronavirus shutdowns may also be receiving $1,500 a fortnight in wage subsidies as part of the $70billion JobKeeper program.