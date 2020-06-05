Lib Dem peer accused of sexual harassment dropped from fundraiser in U-turn

A Liberal Democrat peer accused of sexual harassment is not going to communicate at a celebration fundraiser after a U-turn.

Advertising for the occasion described Lord Rennard as the person answerable for a sequence of “spectacular by-election victories that rescued his party’s fortunes”.

It didn’t point out the allegations, by 4 ladies, which surfaced in 2013.

Lord Rennard has now been dropped from the fundraiser, following anger from Lib Dem members and one of his accusers.





