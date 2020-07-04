Lib Dem leader Ed Davey calls the POLICE on Nigel Farage claiming he ‘broke lockdown rules’ at pub

Nigel Farage was at the centre of a pub lockdown row last night – after Lib Dem leader Ed Davey asked police to investigate if he broke quarantine rules.

Mr Farage, 56, had proudly posted an image online of himself at Saturday lunchtime holding a pint and declaring ‘12 o’clock, first customer in. Love it.’

But critics weighed in on the former UKIP leader and said he have been in America on June 20, questioning whether he should nevertheless be in quarantine.

The row took a surprising turn minutes later when acting Lib Dem leader Ed Davey reported him to Kent Police and asked them to investigate.

Nigel Farage had tweeted an image of himself enjoying his first pint in a pub, but things turned sour when Lib Dem leader Ed Davey asked police to research if he had broken quarantine rules

It prompted a sudden slapdown from pro-Brexit campaigner Mr Farage who insisted he had back for 14 days so it was fine.

He declared: “To all those screaming and shouting about me going to the pub.

“I have already been back from the USA for 2 weeks and I have already been tested — the result was negative.

“Sorry to disappoint you. Cheers!”

Mr Farage was among many in England who had taken the possibility to go to the pub because they reopened on ‘Super Saturday’ as part of lockdown easing.

The radio host and Brexit Party leader had posted on his Twitter feed an image of himself wearing sunglasses in America on June 20.

Mr Farage had opted to America to support President Donald Trump at a rally

He proudly posted a picture of himself on line wearing sunglasses and giving the thumbs up

He was broadly grinning and giving the thumbs up, beside a caption saying “In the USA, only twenty four hours from Tulsa.”

Ed Davey MP, the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, wrote to Kent Police asking them to investigate whether Mr Farage had broken roles.

He said: “There are clearly serious questions to answer for Nigel Farage. It is clear from his social media marketing posts that he was in America on 20 June, and he was pictured at a Trump rally that evening.

“Given the current requirements for visitors returning to the UK to isolate for 14 full days on their get back, Nigel Farage appears to be in violation of the quarantine.

“It is a responsibility of everyone to take the lockdown requirements seriously so that you can stop the spread of the virus.

“By choosing to go to the pub when it appears he should have been staying at home, Mr Farage is showing a flagrant disregard for the safety of people in his community.”

He had travelled to Oklahoma to wait a rally for Donald Trump in Tulsa, which took place on June 20.

Quarantine rules in England at the time he came ultimately back state even though people test negative they should stay in isolation for 14 days.