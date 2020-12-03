LiAngelo Ball may soon be making his debut in the NBA. LiAngelo, who is the middle sibling between Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, will be signed by The Detroit for a year. This is according to the reports of Shams Charania of The Athletic. It is also reported that the deal is a non-guaranteed one.

About LiAngelo Ball And The Non-Guaranteed Contract

LiAngelo Ball was a practice player with the G League of the Oklahoma City Thunder before they had to cancel the league, following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The basketball player hails from a family of basketball stars. His elder brother, Lonzo Ball who is currently playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, was the second to be picked in the NBA Draft of 2017. LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo’s younger sibling, was the third to be picked by the Charlotte Hornets. So, LiAngelo was considered to be the less talented among the three and now it’s his time to shine.

The basketball player still needs to get the team of Piston out of the training camp. Troy Weaver, the general manager of Piston, is responsible for bringing a number of players from OKC, to his brand-new franchise. Justin Patton and Jeremy Grant are two of those players.

LiAngelo’s deal which is a non-guaranteed one will be an exhibit 10 deal. What this means is that the Pistons will retain LiAngelo’s rights if the player does not bring the team from the league, out of the camp.

This is the player’s opportunity to prove that he does belong to the level of the NBA. Although the non-guaranteed deal reflects the fact that he is looked at as a body for training camp rather than the Detroit Rooster’s official part, it is now in LiAngelo’s hands to outdo the other players and shine out.