Liam Treadwell death: Grand National winning jockey dies aged 34

Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell has died on the age of 34, coach Alastair Ralph has confirmed.

Treadwell pulled off a significant shock when he took 100/1 outsider Mon Mome to victory within the 2009 version of the world’s biggest steeplechase for coach Venetia Williams.

After winning on his first try, he would later end third on Monbeg Dude in 2015.

Treadwell briefly retired from driving in February 2018, however return in March the next yr.

Among his different well-known wins had been the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Bennys Mist in 2015 and the Byrne Group Plate on Carrickboy on the Cheltenham Festival in 2013.





Beyond driving, Treadwell was an assistant to the Bridgnorth-based Ralph, who labelled the information as ”unbelievably unhappy” and a “big shock”.

While Nick Rust, chief government of the BHA, wrote: “We are devastated to listen to the tragic information about Liam Treadwell.

“Liam had a positive profession in British racing, driving over 300 winners within the 17 years that he held a jockeys’ license.

“Obviously none extra memorable than his outstanding 100/1 Grand National success on Mon Mome in 2009 – a trip that cemented his place in racing folklore.

“The racing community will be united in grief today and the thoughts of everybody are with Liam’s friends, family and colleagues.”