



Liam Rosenior started his enjoying profession in Bristol and performed in the Premier League for Fulham, Reading, Hull and Brighton

Derby coach Liam Rosenior celebrated because the statue of slaver Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol throughout a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.

The ex-England youth worldwide, who grew up in Bristol, mentioned “pardon me for enjoying this moment of irony” because the statue was torn to the ground by ropes and thrown into one of the quays.

Rosenior, who started his skilled profession at Bristol City and went on to make over 140 Premier League appearances, tweeted: “My identify is Liam Rosenior (slave identify). I lived in Bristol as youngster.

“I attended COLSTONS (slave owner and killer) primary school in order to receive my “training”. Pardon me for enjoying this moment of irony. #BlackLivesMatterUK #BlackLivesMattters.”

Rosenior has been an energetic supporter of the continued Black Lives Matters protests on social media, and likewise penned an open letter to Donald Trump final week through The Guardian newspaper.

Meanwhile, the house secretary Priti Patel has mentioned the toppling of the Colston statue is “utterly disgraceful”, labelling it “sheer vandalism”, as she additionally warned the protests had been a hazard to public well being amidst the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The bronze memorial to Colston has been in Bristol metropolis centre since 1895. It has been the topic of an 11,000-strong petition to have it eliminated.