Liam Plunkett: England World Cup winner focusing on Surrey for now | Cricket News





Liam Plunkett is concerned with the opportunity of taking part in cricket within the US sooner or later

World Cup winner Liam Plunkett says he’s totally centered on taking part in for Surrey and will even proceed in county cricket till he’s 40.

The 35-year-old has an American spouse and has expressed an curiosity in probably taking part in for the USA sooner or later – however careworn that isn’t his present precedence.

He informed Sky Sports: “I just feel I have played cricket for so long and, with the experience I have got, and with my love for the game, I feel like I could help a team or help a squad.

“It does not essentially should be the US.

“By the time I end county cricket, who is aware of, I may very well be 40?

“Then, three years to qualify (for the USA) and I is probably not adequate to get in that workforce.

“It might not have come across but my focus is to play for Surrey and get qualifications on the side, while enjoying playing for them.”

Plunkett has 89 England one-day worldwide caps to his title and performed an enormous half of their World Cup win final summer season, taking three wickets within the remaining.

However, he has not performed for England since that match and was neglected of their 55-man back-to-training group forward of this summer season’s deliberate worldwide matches.

Plunkett seems resigned to being exterior the England set-up going ahead.

“I was not happy in the winter when I didn’t get picked and found out on social media, but that was a long time ago now,” says Plunkett.

“I have spoken to people since then and that ship has sailed.

“For the folks coming in, I hope they do nicely and I hope they carry out. I’ll get pleasure from watching them on TV

“It was just the way it was dealt with way back when, but it will be close to a year by the time the team plays again since the World Cup, so I felt like that is a while ago.”