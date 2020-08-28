Liam Payne & Maya Henry Are Engaged – And He Reportedly Spent MILLIONS On The Ring!

Big news for Liam Payne and his sweetheart- turned- fiancée, Maya Henry!

After 2 years together, the previous One Direction vocalist proposed, and she stated YES! We’re so delighted for this young, delighted couple … and STUNNED at the reported cost of the ring!

Paparazzi images initially clued fans in on what may be going on, after 20- year- old Henry was spotted using a TRULY great diamond on that finger while out to supper on Thursday night with the 26- year- old crooner.

First released by the Daily Mail, the photos revealed the Texas native rocking what seemed an engagement rock on her left ring finger as the couple left a London hotspot– however no verification. BTW, the really exact same outlet declared the piece of fashion jewelry set Liam back a tremendous 3 MILLION POUNDS! Um … wow!!!

Now, Us Weekly has actually validated it with the previous 1D star’s representatives, and it’s authorities: they’re marrying! So delighted for them both! We simply hope that ring is guaranteed! LOLz!!!

Liam & Maya’s Love Story …

As you’ll no doubt recall, these 2 have actually been together for about 2 years, with Payne turning up in Henry’s life right after his split from long time love Cheryl Cole As it opts for high- profile celebrities, his split from the vocalist was …