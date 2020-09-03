Liam Payne CONFIRMS Engagement To Maya Henry – But Why Don’t Fans Believe They’ll Get Married?!

Liam Payne is head over heels for his freshly minted fiancée, Maya Henry!

The One Direction alum validated the reports he’s engaged to the 20- year- old design in a cheerful look on Good Morning America on Thursday, informing the hosts that he’s commemorating a week of other huge turning points also.

After being praised on the engagement, the 27- year- old responded:

“Yeah, we’re just really happy. I mean, in the last week, I’ve just had a birthday, my son [Bear] has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, actually, which is great.”

How beautiful!

The engagement news was initially reported recently, hours after Maya was spotted using a SUBSTANTIAL diamond ring on her left hand following supper with the Midnight vocalist at Novikov Restaurant & & Bar inLondon Not like they were concealing it (or that they might– that rock can be seen from area)!

It’s all extremely amazing, but some fans of Liam– who shares 3- year- old Bear with ex- sweetheart Cheryl Cole— still aren’t purchasing it. See, a number of them believe this love is simply a PR stunt to improve Maya’s profession!

In case you forgot, Liam Truthers came out of the woodwork in late 2019, soon after the news of the super star’s …