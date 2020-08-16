Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has A ‘Low Opinion’ Of Ex-Wife Miley Cyrus One Year After Their Divorce – Yikes!

Miley Cyrus has been spilling so much tea about her troubled love life recently, right on the heels of her separation with sweetheart Cody Simpson and release of her newest single Midnight Sky— both of that made headings previously today!

It’s been a bit given that we have actually signed in with the vocalist’s ex- other half Liam Hemsworth however, and one year after the couple’s uncomfortable public split in August 2019, we ‘d be lying if we stated weren’t curious about his sensations about recently single Mileybird and their divorce now. The 30- year- old must’ve captured her remarks about their teenager sexual experiences, right? ‘Cause we sure did!

A source informed Us Weekly that Liam is absolutely feeling jaded by how whatever went down with his long time love:

“Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split.”

Well, that’s easy to understand. Fans believed this OTP had actually lastly calmed down at last when they wed in December 2018 just for it to end suddenly the following summer season.

Cyrus carried on EXTREMELY rapidly after the separation, notoriously dating and exploring her sexuality with gal friend Kaitlynn Carter for about a month prior to she took pleasure in a 10- month- long relationship withSimpson That …