Liam Hemsworth Has A ‘Completely Different Life’ After Being Devastated By Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus might be dredging up deets from their relationship in her music and interviews, however it’s safe to state Liam Hemsworth is well past that point.

The star has a brand-new woman, Gabriella Brooks, and a brand-new life back in his house nation ofAustralia While Miley has been assessing their shared past– going all the method back to their teenager years– it truly appears like Liam has all that in his rear view mirror.

Related: Ewan McGregor Loses Star Wars Millions In Divorce

A source for E! News verified:

“Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now.”

However, that wasn’t a simple location for the Aussie to get to:

“The way things ended between them didn’t sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all.”

It’s not tough to think what “saddened” the Hunger Games star. Miley’s fast rebound with Kaitlynn Carter is most likely a significant prospect, however let’s not forget the scathing break up ballad Slide Away, in which she appeared to implicate Liam of a drug abuse issue and a failure to mature.

All in all, we can see why Chris Hemsworth‘s little bro apparently has a “low opinion” of his ex-wife, specifically when a year later on, she’s still …