Li Wenliang: ‘Wailing Wall’ for China’s virus whistleblowing doctor







Dr Li has been hailed a hero by many





“It rained again today. It’s been raining heavily these past few days. If only you were here to see it.”

This message is one of millions posted on the Weibo page of the “whistleblower” Chinese doctor Li Wenliang over the past month or two.

Dr Li was a watch doctor at a hospital in Wuhan – the town that was after the epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak.

Last December that he sent an exclusive message to fellow medics warning them of a virus that he was seeing in his hospital that looked as being similar to Sars, the coronavirus that ravaged China in 2003.

His message was shared online, and shortly after that he was investigated by police for “spreading rumours” and told to “stop making false comments”.

But to a lot of, Dr Li was a hero – the man who attempted to warn others that which was coming.

When he died of Covid-19 in early February, thousands of people turned his Weibo page in to a rare swell of public anger, some even calling for their fellow citizens to “rise up”.







Dr Li’s post saying he was ill with Covid-19 had more than a million comments onto it





The hashtags “Wuhan government owes Dr Li an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” started trending – and were promptly censored.

From anger to safe space

It just isn’t uncommon for social media users on Weibo to leave well wishes on the pages of the who have died, but it’s usually superstars.

And the messages do not usually stretch on for months. But for Dr Li they’ve, pouring in from all walks of life – students, health practitioners, even public security staff.

Angela Xiao Wu, an assistant professor in Media, Culture and Communication at New York University, said the “deep fear and anxiety” among the public was “clearly evident in the first wave of comments”.

“In the first weeks as Covid-19 rampaged the country, anger about the local government’s cover-up and what it seemed to reflect about China’s political system dominated public sentiment,” she told the BBC.

As China began testing millions and putting many more in to quarantine, it appeared to be taking steps to have the outbreak under control – and some of the anger subsidised, or came under tighter control.

“The initial burst of anger took place during a time when media control relapsed significantly in China, when multiple major outlets were able to conduct critical investigative reporting. But this window closed relatively quickly as the virus came under control,” said Professor Wu.

It helped that the public began learning more “about the debacles and failures in handling and containing the virus in Western countries”, she added.

And the comments on Dr Li’s page began to change too, shifting to the everyday troubles people faced.

People coming online in the beginning of the day would visit his page to wish him good morning, give him updates on the elements or to share goings-on within their personal lives.

It became a sort of safe space, a journal for a traumatised country.

“Good morning Dr Li, I’ve got an English exam tomorrow. I hope I get full marks,” wrote one commenter.

Last week, Dr Li’s social media marketing page was swamped with millions of messages from well-wishers, after the birth of his second son or daughter. Many said they hoped the boy would “carry on his legacy”.

“Congratulations Dr Li! I hope the baby will grow up to a good man just like his dad,” said another.

‘Wailing Wall lasted four months’

Even the trivial posts were meaningful, said Professor Wu.

“Mundane reflections and simple greetings as the way to commemorate Dr Li, though different from expressions of anger and indignation, contain their own power to keep the memory and dissonance alive,” she said.

“[It] forms an expression of communal solidarity that’s really outside the official norm that calls for solidarity around pictures such as national prowess.”







“What are you scared of? You won’t even let us see the comments?” – comments to the authorities on Dr Li’s page





Over the past week-end, though, people noticed that these messages were disappearing.

When the BBC checked on Saturday, there have been only a few hundred posts left on Dr Li’s own most popular post, announcing his diagnosis. Messages appeared to be being periodically wiped – even fewer comments remained one hour later.

Some on Weibo said they might only access messages from that day, others said some messages had been restored – but most people were just left confused.

China does routinely censor comments on social media marketing, but there clearly was shock and anger at these apparent deletions – as even innocuous posts were wiped from the page.

People have compared his page to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, formerly called the Wailing Wall – a relic from enough time of a historical temple and at which Jews still pray and leave prayers in writing in its cracks.

“The Wailing Wall in Jerusalem has lasted for more than 2,000 years,” one user wrote. “The Chinese Wailing Wall lasted for four months.”

On Saturday, Weibo posted a statement denying it had mass deleted posts. It said some upgrade work to improve moderation had affected some of the posts, and that as more and more people rushed to Dr Li’s page to see that which was happening, the computer algorithm thought these were bots, so would not enable them to leave more comments.

By Monday, many comments had indeed returned, however the episode seemed to have galvanised support for Dr Li.

One commenter called the page “most precious spiritual legacy left by Dr Li to future generations”. It should be kept alive, they said, “today, tomorrow, this year, next year”.

“They can take away our comments,” wrote still another, “but they can’t take away our feelings”.