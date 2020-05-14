LI Man Sets Up Light Display In Yard To Bring Joy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

Giants Rookies Join Online Meetings, Jets Draft Pick Virtually Visits Children’s HospitalThe Giants and the remaining of the NFL are persevering with to function throughout this digital low season; CBS2’s Otis Livingston reviews. 2 hours in the past

NYC High Schoolers Send Handwritten ‘Thank You’ Notes To Health Care WorkersTwo New York City excessive schoolers are going old style to thank well being care staff in an enormous means, and the teenagers are hoping others will need to assist unfold the gratitude; CBS2’s Nina Kapur reviews. 2 hours in the past

Police Investigating Mysterious Death Of Berkeley College Adjunct ProfessorPolice in Westchester County are trying into the mysterious dying of a trainer from Brooklyn. 2 hours in the past

LI Man Sets Up Light Display In Yard To Bring Joy Amid Coronavirus PandemicLight shows are normally reserved for the vacations, however one man in Deer Park, Long Island, is utilizing his entrance yard to unfold pleasure throughout this pandemic; CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reviews. 2 hours in the past

Nurses Tell Stories From Front Lines Of Coronavirus Pandemic In Mount Sinai PodcastA podcast from Mount Sinai Health System makes use of first-person accounts to make clear simply how a lot nurses give of themselves every single day within the battle towards the coronavirus; CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reviews. 2 hours in the past

New York Weather: CBS2 5/13 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your climate forecast for May 13 at 5 p.m. 2 hours in the past

Bagpipers Part Of Parade For Nassau County Hospital WorkersBagpipers have been half of a parade exterior Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside on Wednesday. three hours in the past

Max Minute: Can Sweat Transmit The Coronavirus?How are you able to safely keep in form through the coronavirus pandemic? CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reviews. three hours in the past

When Will Disinfectant Wipes, Sanitizers Return To Store Shelves?Household necessities like disinfectant wipes and sanitizers have been laborious to seek out because the begin of the coronavirus pandemic. What began with hoarding is now a world provide challenge; Naomi Ruchim reviews for CBS2. three hours in the past

How Can Gym Members Get Out Of Their Contracts During The Coronavirus Shutdown?Gyms throughout the tri-state space are making ready to reopen as soon as they get the inexperienced mild, however what if you would like out of your contract? CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reviews. three hours in the past

Are Tri-State Area Leaders Being Tested For The Coronavirus?After members of the White House workers examined optimistic for the coronavirus, there are questions over whether or not our native elected leaders are being examined; CBS2’s Alice Gainer reviews. three hours in the past

New York State Partners With Churches To Increase Coronavirus TestingFrom new coronavirus circumstances to deaths, communities of coloration and the poor are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the state is partnering with church buildings to assist enhance testing; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reviews. three hours in the past

Remembering Gary Walker And Dr. James MahoneyWe proceed our collection honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2’s Jessica Moore introduces us to 2 public servants who put household and group above all the pieces else. three hours in the past

Union Caravan Thanks Health Care WorkersA day-long caravan to thank New York City hospital staff kicked off in Queens on Wednesday morning. three hours in the past

Construction Worker Killed After Fire Extinguisher ExplodesA development employee is useless after a hearth extinguisher exploded at a piece web site in Chelsea. three hours in the past

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Fatally Shooting Childhood Friend On Long IslandPolice on Long Island reveal an off-duty NYPD officer shot his childhood good friend Christopher Curro a number of occasions within the head; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reviews. three hours in the past

Police Search For Suspect Behind Random Stabbing In BrooklynA 60-year-old man was attacked whereas merely strolling down the road in Brooklyn. three hours in the past

New York City Council Passes Series Of Bill Promising Relief For Restaurants, Small BusinessesHelp could also be on the best way for eating places and small companies struggling in New York City. A collection of payments handed the City Council on Wednesday afternoon, promising some reduction; CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reviews. three hours in the past

Hundreds Of Thousands Of NJ Residents Still Waiting For Unemployment ChecksAs states have a look at slowly reopening the financial system, some residents are nonetheless ready for monetary reduction. Hundreds of 1000’s of individuals have not obtained unemployment checks in New Jersey; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reviews. three hours in the past

NJ Governor Announces New Plan For Retail Stores, Non-Essential ConstructionNew Jersey is taking an enormous step towards getting the financial system again up and operating. Gov. Phil Murphy introduced Wednesday that non-essential development will start subsequent week, together with a brand new plan for retail shops; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reviews. three hours in the past

Gov. Cuomo’s Daily Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo offers newest replace on coronavirus and reopening New York State. eight hours in the past

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus UpdateMayor Bill de Blasio stated Wednesday there at the moment are 82 confirmed circumstances of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. eight hours in the past

Deadly Shooting Outside Farmingdale HomeNassau County police are investigating a lethal capturing exterior a house in Farmingdale. 13 hours in the past

Random Stabbing On Brooklyn SidewalkPolice are looking for a suspect in what seems to be a random stabbing in Bushwick, Brooklyn. 14 hours in the past

Source link