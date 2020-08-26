LG’s swiveling ‘Wing’ phone allegedly revealed in video leak

Earlier this year LG was reported to be dealing with a dual-screen phone codenamed “Wing” with a swiveling style. Android Authority now claims to have an unique video of the phone in action.

While a previous Wing mockup revealed a smaller sized screen at the bottom with the bigger screen located in landscape orientation, this video demonstrates how the gadget might deal with the primary screen in picture and the secondary screen off to the side. In the video, a motorist is utilizing the bigger screen for GPS navigation with music controls on the 2nd screen. Then, when a phone call comes in, it’s managed on the smaller sized display screen without obscuring the driving instructions.

It’s a cool usage case that appears like it would make a great deal of sense in this circumstance. Of course, the most significant concern is what tradeoffs LG has actually needed to make with the Wing’s style– the video does not reveal the swiveling action in movement, nor how large the gadget is compared to a traditionalphone Software assistance would likewise be essential, as we have actually seen with LG’s dual-screen phones like the G8X and the Velvet.

Still, this is a special concept and we’re here for it. Hopefully we discover more quickly; the phone is supposedly prepared for release this year.