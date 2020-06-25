LG’s self-cleaning wireless earbuds are coming to the West

LG has announced a brand new pair of wireless earbuds which makes use of the company’s “UVnano” cleaning technology. The company previously debuted the concept last year using its Tone+ Free earbuds in South Korea; the new HBS-FN6 Tone Free model will get a release in European and American markets the following month.

“Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbor more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board,” LG says, suggesting that they’ll be a potential vector for ear infections. LG’s UVnano case uses ultraviolet light to expel a claimed 99.9 percent of bacteria like E. coli and S. aureus from the buds as they charge.

The buds are said to last up to six hours on a charge, with the battery case good for three full charges; that should offer you 18 hours of total playback from the full case charge. There are monochrome color options. The specific US release date and pricing information hasn’t yet been offered, but last year’s Tone+ Free buds cost 259,999 won (about $215) in South Korea.