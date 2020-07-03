LG’s rollable smartphone to arrive early next year with a BOE screen

While it’s having none of this foldable action, at least up to now, LG is apparently taking care of a rollable smartphone, that has been pictured in 3D renders in August last year. Those renders are based on a patent LG filed for, and sometimes with patents nothing actually comes out of these in the form of a real product.

This time things seem to be different. According to a report from LG’s home of Korea, the company will launch the rollable smartphone currently codenamed Project B at some point in early 2021.

Interestingly enough, the display panel will undoubtedly be provided by BOE, and not LG Display, for reasons uknown. Prototype production is already underway at LG’s factory in Pyeongtaek. Around 1,000 to 2,000 prototypes are produced, and it often takes three to four rounds of prototypes before a final product stage is reached.

Project B is meant to reestablish LG as an innovative player in the smartphone space, where it’s been losing profits for 20 straight quarters. This device should remake LG’s brand image, and it’s really named after CEO Kwon Bong-seok.

Alongside Project B, LG is said to be launching a traditional-looking flagship phone in the first half 2021, codenamed Rainbow, and a “horizontal” smartphone to arrive the second half this year, codenamed Wing. It’s unclear what exactly this entails.

Source (in Korean) | Image source