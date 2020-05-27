LG’s OLED 4K UHD CX Series Gets a 48-Inch Model, Sales Open Next Month in Asia, Europe

LG OLED CX TV 48-inch mannequin is official and joins the present 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch fashions in the corporate’s 2020 CX collection. With the addition of a 48-inch mannequin, LG desires to supply a mid-size TV set for patrons preferring it. This LG OLED CX TV 48-inch mannequin will go on sale in the European and Asian markets subsequent month, with North America and different international locations to comply with quickly. Price for every area can be introduced nearer to launch in the respective markets.

LG OLED CX TV 48-inch specs, options

The 48-inch LG OLED CX TV options 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) decision and has a pixel density of eight million pixels. The firm says that the density is comparable with that of a 96-inch 8K TV. The 48-inch mannequin is NVIDIA G-SYNC appropriate for higher rendering and an immersive gaming expertise. The TV helps dynamic HDR10 and Dolby Vision at as much as 120 frames per second for 4K UHD content material. It comes with superior HDMI specs resembling auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and variable refresh price (VRR). The LG 48-inch CX OLED TV additionally options HDR Gaming Interest Group’s (HGiG) HDR gaming profile for delivering high quality graphics when enjoying HDR video games through consoles.

There can also be help for Dolby Atmos and LG’s AI Acoustic Tuning for larger sound accuracy on the LG OLED CX 48-inch TV. It permits for 2 LG Bluetooth audio system to attach concurrently, and up-mixes 2.zero channel sound to digital 4.zero encompass sound for extra immersion.

LG first launched its 2020 CX line-up in March this yr, and has now added a 48-inch mannequin into the combination. The firm launched 14 new OLED fashions with upgraded synthetic intelligence (AI) options, to broaden its presence in the premium TV market. This included new fashions in the GX collection and the ZX collection as nicely.

