LG’s crazy Wing dual rotating screen smartphone to cost around $1,000, new video out

A number of days ago a dripped hands-on video revealed the upcoming LG Wing in action for a couple of seconds, with its unusual T shape and rotating kind aspect. Today, a new video is out, this time revealing us what video gaming will resemble on this distinct gadget.

The Wing has a primary screen that turns into landscape mode to expose a smaller sized secondary panel under it and produce that T shape. The primary display screen is reported to be 6.8″, while the smaller one is around 4″

According to an unnamed source, the Wing will be priced at around $1,000 when it introduces in the United States this fall. Verizon might be among the providers providing it. Expect to see a triple electronic camera setup on the back, with a 64 MP primary sensing unit. The Wing will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

