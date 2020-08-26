LG Wing with rotating dual screens stars in leaked video

LG’s been providing a so-called Dual Screen device for its flagships for a while now, which is generally a case that likewise takes place to include another screen to your smart device. However, it appears like the business is prepared to when again experiment with an even crazier type aspect.

Meet theLG Wing This gadget is reported to show up prior to completion of the year. It has 2 screens, a primary 6.8″ one that can be rotated to make the phone achieve a ” T” type aspect. That rotation likewise exposes the 2nd, smaller sized, 4-inch screen that up until then was sitting quite beneath part of the primary one.

When ‘opened to a T’, the Wing appears like what you can see in the recently leaked video above, although it’s technically sitting sideways in that vehicle holder, as when opened the cinema needs to be in landscape.

It’s definitely an appealing idea, even if we’re not rather sure about real-world usage cases for this kind of dual screen gadget. Sure, it looks great in the video to be able to see your navigation and have a different screen for media controls, however apps such as Google Maps and Waze currently make managing media possible without changing to your music gamer, so we ‘d need to see more engaging usage cases to be persuaded. Then once again, we’re certainly …