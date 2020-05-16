‘LG Wing’ Rotating Screen Smartphone Tipped, Expected to Arrive in H2 2020

LG could also be engaged on a brand new smartphone with a singular display screen design. A brand new report claims a smartphone by LG Electronics with the code title ‘Wing’ is in improvement with a dual-screen design in a T-shape. The picture proven in the report reveals a smaller secondary display screen behind the horizontal major display screen giving the form of the letter ‘T’. Further, the report additionally shares some particulars about this alleged LG Wing (not the official title) and states that the corporate is planning on launching this cellphone in the second half of this yr.

As per a report by Korean publication ETnews, LG Electronics is alleged to be engaged on a brand new cellphone known as the LG Wing. This cellphone, as seen in the picture, has a twin display screen design with the first 6.8-inch display screen resting horizontally on prime of a 4-inch secondary display screen. The report states that this design enhances immersion and provides that when the picture app is open on the principle display screen, enhancing features can be utilized on the secondary display screen. It can be used to watch video content material and browse associated info, which is among the examples of how this display screen design can be utilized. The report additionally provides that the smaller 4-inch display screen has a 1:1 side ratio.

From the picture, it looks like the principle 6.8-inch display screen will flip out to take its horizontal place, revealing the smaller 4-inch display screen.

According to the report, the LG Wing shall be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 sequence processor and have 5G help, just like the LG Velvet. There could also be three cameras on the again and the first is predicted to be a 64-megapixel shooter. It can be mentioned that LG Electronics has entered the event part and goals to launch the cellphone in the second half of this yr.

