LG will update older flagships with the Velvet UI, starting with the LG V50 ThinQ

The LG Velvet represents not only a change in the company designs its hardware but also the software – LG announced that it will bring the Velvet UI a number of of its older flagships. This decision was reached by surveying customer opinions through the Quick Help app.

The new UI is rolling out to the LG V50 ThinQ being an over-the-air update (starting with units in South Korea). It changes the Volume control dialog and the In-call information window, in addition, it allows you to customize the color of the notification bar.

Besides the V50, five other LG flagships will receive Velvet UI: LG V50S ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ and the LG G7 ThinQ.

The company will step up its game in terms of long-term support for its phones to inspire confidence in buyers (this is again the results of a Quick Help survey). It says it will continue providing OS updates and security patches, but didn’t give concrete time frames (the V35 and G7 are from mid-2018, so they are two years old at this point).

