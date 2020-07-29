LG Velvet with Dimensity 800 spotted in Google Play listing

LG’s Velvet currently comes in 2 variations and it appears a 3rd one is on its method. That was validated by a Google Play listing which exposes the upcoming gadget will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 chipset.

.

.





The remainder of the readily available specifications in the listing match the 2 other Velvets with an FHD+ screen, 6GB RAM and Android10 The listing likewise includes a picture of the gadget though as can be anticipated it reveals no modifications.

It stays to be seen if the remainder of the spec sheet will match the present 2Velvets To recall, they come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, triple cams with a 48 MP main shooter and a 4,300 mAh battery.

Via