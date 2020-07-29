LG Velvet with Dimensity 800 spotted in Google Play Console listing

LG’s Velvet already comes in two versions and it appears a third one is on its way. That was confirmed by a Google Play Console listing which reveals the upcoming device will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 chipset.









The rest of the available specs in the listing match the two other Velvets with an FHD+ display, 6GB RAM and Android 10. The listing also contains an image of the device though as can be expected it shows no changes.

It remains to be seen if the rest of the spec sheet will match the current two Velvets. To recall, they come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, triple cameras with a 48MP primary shooter and a 4,300 mAh battery.

