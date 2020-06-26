LG Velvet review: sleek, not smooth

I’ve used nearly all of LG’s flagship phones within the last few years. Enjoyed using them, even. But heck if I could pick them out of a lineup. LG has pursued an aggressively bland design language adopted in near-identical fashion by practically all of its recent phones. The G7, the V40, the G8, the V50, and so on are typical fine devices on paper, but they’re only distinguishable when you can remember their specific screen sizes and camera layouts — and also then it’s a challenge.

Whatever the explanation for this, it’s not working. LG is hanging onto its distant third invest the US, and it’s a non-entity in lots of other major markets.

And so now we have the Velvet, a phone that sees LG take completely the opposite method of its typical idea of a flagship phone, abandoning the long-running G-series altogether. It’s an attempt for the company to be taken seriously as a design leader, as it was in the occasions of the iconic Chocolate slider in the mid aughts. (LG even were able to restrain it self from including “ThinQ” in the name.) The Velvet is really a mid-range phone with mid-range pricing but unmistakably high-end fit and finish.

After utilizing it for weekly, I can say that the Velvet certainly does not look or feel like any LG phone to date, or any other 5G phone on the market. The question is that which was sacrificed to make this happen.

Good Stuff Slick design

Useful Dual Screen case

Headphone jack

Good battery life Bad Stuff Sometimes stuttering performance

60Hz screen

Average cameras

No more Quad DAC

I would normally begin a phone review by referring to its industrial design. It’s not all that frequently that I personally use phones where in actuality the choice of processor has a material impact on its user experience. In this case, though, LG’s decision to choose the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (and the slightly faster 765G in the US) informs almost anything about the device.

Just about every flagship Android phone you’ll read about this season will use a Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip at its core. It’s the fastest chip available to Android device manufacturers. But the issue with the 865 is that not only does it not have a 5G modem, Qualcomm mandates that it be paired with another 5G modem, which occupies physical space and consumes more power. The upshot is that 4G flagship Android phones effectively no further exist, and 2020 5G phones are usually pretty thick and heavy.

The 765 isn’t as powerful a chip as the 865, but it does come with an integral 5G modem, allowing for an even more efficient design. LG’s bet is that by sacrificing a little bit of top-end performance, you’ll get a sleeker phone that’ll still work nicely with new 5G networks.

The first time you select up the Velvet, you’ll understand that LG really did go all-in on that bet. This is probably the most attractive phone that LG has produced in many years — maybe ever. It’s superbly crafted from top to bottom, with a strong sense of balance in its curves and lines. Next to most other 2020 Android flagships, its 7.9mm-thick frame is like something from the future. (Or from the recent past of just a few years back, when many Android phones were pushing the limits of thin designs.)

I appreciate, though, this may not show up all that well in photos, particularly since LG sent us this boring “Aurora Gray” fingerprint-magnet version. This may be the kind of phone you have to hold in your hand to comprehend the benefit of. The symmetrically curved glass on leading and right back isn’t strictly new, for example, but it enhances the sensation of thinness. While I would not necessarily say LG is breaking new ground here, it’s refreshing in the context of today’s high-end phones.

This remains very much a large phone, however, so don’t go expecting the modest specs allowing for a breakthrough in portability. The Velvet features a 6.8-inch 1080p curved OLED screen with a selfie camera notch and slim bezels on the most notable and bottom; the top edge is really a little thicker than what you’ll find on other phones, however it balances out the “chin” on the underside.

Although the screen itself looks great, it has a handful of issues. It only runs at 60Hz, which puts it out of step with ostensibly every other premium Android phone this year. I also unearthed that the in-screen fingerprint sensor was slow and unreliable compared to what I’ve routinely used on cheaper Chinese phones for years now, often requiring a second or third press to authenticate.

The Velvet’s screen isn’t class-leading, then, but that’s better to forgive when you yourself have two of these at once. Depending on your market, the Velvet ships with a new version of the Dual Screen accessory that LG has been trying out on its last few flagships. This one is really a little more refined than before, though it’s still unavoidably bulky, and the smaller camera cutout on the back causes it to be harder to eliminate than ever. I actually do consider it a powerful selling point for power users, though — it’s a powerful way to multitask, even when I wouldn’t leave it on the device all the time.

Speaking of the cameras, the minimalist “raindrop” design was a much-vaunted part of LG’s pre-launch hype for the Velvet. There’s one big camera lens at the top, then two smaller lenses and a flash below that evoke dripping water. It does look cool and it’s refreshing not to truly have a huge camera bump, but all things considered I do believe I’d favour a better camera setup.

While the Velvet’s 48-megapixel main camera that turns in decent photos more often than not, it frequently suffers from over-sharpening and it isn’t competitive in low light. Here certainly are a few comparisons with the iPhone 11, which is one of many better cameras in this price segment.

The Velvet ekes out a bit more pixel level detail in the flowers, but the colors are very flat. In actual life, these flowers definitely looked more like the bluish shades captured by the iPhone.

Here are a handful of night mode shots. This was an extremely dark alleyway, so from point of view the Velvet shot is truer to life. The iPhone, however, captures both more color and detail despite the longer exposure, which nine times out of ten is what I’m going to want.

The 8-megapixel ultrawide, meanwhile, is disappointing given that LG was the first major phone maker to ship one completely back on 2016’s G5. It’ll get the job done if you have enough light, however the photos are dim and lack detail. It’s worse than the ultrawide on the iPhone 11, which it self is nowhere near as effective as competitors such as the Huawei P40 Pro.

The iPhone does blow out the sun’s rays a little here, but its exposure is usually much more pleasing and it captures a lot more detail. The Velvet photo seems like a water painting in the event that you zoom in even a little.

That third lens in the “raindrop” layout is a 5-megapixel “depth sensor” to help with artificial bokeh, though I’m not entirely sure what huge difference it made — if any. Other phones can handle doing this with single lenses, and if LG really desired to add a third for this purpose Personally i think like it may as well have been a telephoto.

The Velvet’s cameras aren’t terrible, but they’re not great. The image quality feels incongruous with the phone’s construction. You’re firmly in mid-range territory here.

That brings me to the Velvet’s Snapdragon 765 processor which, when i mentioned before, may be the whole reason this phone is the way it is. In general use, I don’t think it represents a lot of a compromise. Apps load quickly, webpages render not surprisingly, games run fine, etc. But the Velvet still somehow feels slow, whether it’s the 60Hz display or the somehow stuttery scrolling in a few apps. I don’t know if it’s the chip itself or LG’s pc software, but it doesn’t match up to other 2020 flagship Android phones.

The Velvet does, however, wring exceptional battery life out of the 765. Despite its thin frame, there’s a 4,300mAh cell in here, and it’s been more than enough for me personally to make it through the day — I wouldn’t have a lot of qualms about pushing it for two. (Granted, I haven’t been leaving the house all that much.)

There is one final little bit of bad news I have to report: the Velvet is LG’s first premium phone in recent memory not to ship with a Quad DAC for high-quality headphone performance. It does still have a headphone jack, at least, nevertheless, you won’t get that extra boost. While I’m not a hardcore audiophile, I will certainly hear the huge difference when I switch the Quad DAC on with other LG phones, so I’m just a little sad to see it missing here. At least the haptics remain good.

The LG Velvet can be an unusual phone that doesn’t really have any direct competitors; it’s a stylish mid-range device in an environment of okay-looking ultra-powerful flagships. If you don’t care about screen refresh rates and camera performance up to you do slick looks and a lightweight design (or a bulky dual-screen case), it may well be for you, specially if 5G can be a priority.

For everyone, though, it may be a tough sell. We don’t have final US pricing announced yet, but I do believe it’ll be hard to recommend if it is available in at significantly more than $600 with the Dual Screen. For comparison, last year’s G8X had flagship specs but a boring design with no 5G; it sold for $699 with a chunkier version of the second-screen case. LG says the pricing will undoubtedly be lower than the Korean version’s ~$750, but ultimately it’ll be set by carriers.

I like LG’s approach with the Velvet. It’s genuinely trying different things after years of making niche flagships, which is a strong first attempt at a striking new design. Unfortunately, it falls short in a couple of key areas, and I think a lot of people will probably be in a position to find better options. But between the Velvet and reports of much more experimental form factors, I will at least say I’m intrigued by LG’s phone design again.