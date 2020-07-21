LG Velvet lands in the US tomorrow for $599

As you could know, OnePlus unveiled reduced mid-range smartphone today. But wait, LG has one particular too. Sure, the Korean company might have already fully presented the Velvet, but today it decided to announce availability details for the US.

The LG Velvet will undoubtedly be out in the States on July 22, aka tomorrow, for $599, from AT&T. T-Mobile and Verizon will both offer it “later this summer”. The Velvet will be offered in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White.

Verizon’s model will unsurprisingly support that carrier’s mmWave 5G network, thus being named LG Velvet 5G UW (it’s not the first time we’ve seen this).

LG’s marketing campaign for the Velvet in the US includes Jason Derulo, with additional celebrities arranged for the near future.

The Velvet is LG’s latest try to win over the mobile world, by emphasizing design and usability and never so much on raw specs. If you’re intrigued, don’t miss our full in-depth overview of it, where we also talk about the Dual Screen accessory.

Source