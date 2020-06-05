LG Velvet gets three new color options but there’s a catch

When typically the LG Velvet went on pre-order in early May, it presented buyers a choice of 4 colors. This selection merely grew simply by three new colors: Blue, Red in addition to Pink, which usually join typically the four initial colors. You cant head to LG.possuindo and buy 1, however.

















LG Velvet new colors: Pink (LG U+)  Red (KT)  Blue (SKT)

Aurora Pink can be found upon LG U+. If a heavy Aurora Red is more want, then KT is the service provider you need to check out. Finally, typically the Blue 1 you will have to comes from SK Telecom.













LG Velvet’s 4 original colors

Thats correct, the new colors are usually carrier-exclusive, no less than in LG Velvets country. At the very least Koreans obtain new shades to choose from, Italy for example received only three colors.