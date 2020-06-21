LG Velvet Dual Screen in for review

The Korean company has just released its latest LG Velvet. It’s mid-ranged price-wise, supports 5G, and has a unique and beautiful dual screen attachment. Not to mention, it looks stunning.

There was a lot of hype surrounding this phone, and the company delivered. The phone is out for sale in the European market for just €660. The entire box includes packed googled worth at least €400.

The back of the phone boasts a beautiful color that none of us can name. It’s a multi-colored illusion with a mixture of golden, pink, and red. The finish is glossy and mirrored, so depending on what light you are under, you will be able to see a different color.

The display is wide and tall – 20.5:9. Although the power button is a little too high. But the phone LG Velvet makes up for it by its delightedly lightweight.

The phone also has a 3.5 mm audio jack. LG Velvet’s screen attachment is included in all the pre-orders. It can be connected through the USB-C port. Since the screen attachment is made of plastic, you can also use it as your phone case.

The company has also implemented an add-on magnet with 8 pogo pins. It allows you to charge the phone with 25W fast wired charging. The 9W also allows you to charge your phone through the screen attachment.

With the price and features, LG has definitely upped its game! But the mid-range for smartphones is currently as fierce as it gets. Will LG survive the race with the Velvet model?

Image Credits: gsmarena