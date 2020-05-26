LG Velvet comes to Europe

Launched in South Korea earlier this month, the LG Velvet has now made its method to European shores and is listed on the corporates Italian web site. Pricing and availability are nonetheless not detailed, however they need to observe any second now.

The LG Velvet marks a turning level within the model identification with a brand new design language impressed by nature.

The cellphone brings a 6.8-inch OLED show with a waterdrop notch cutout and FHD+ decision and stereo audio system. The again homes the raindrop fashion digicam setup with a 48MP essential shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 5MP depth helper.

The Snapdragon 765G chipset sits on the helm paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The battery comes in at 4,300 mAh and helps 25W quick wired and 9W wi-fi charging. The cellphone can be IP68 and MIL-STD-810G compliant. LG can be promoting its Dual Screen and stylus equipment.

