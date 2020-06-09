LG Velvet 4G with Snapdragon 845 appears, will be 20% cheaper than the 5G version

The Snapdragon 765G inside of the LG Velvet must have been a questionable selection  the phone includes a flagship cost and a mid-range chipset. An unusual new system has appeared, the LM-G910 (whereas the current Velvet is G900).

Lets call it the LG Velvet 4G. It is run by the Snapdragon 845, a two yr old flagship chipet. This has been before the time of 5G of course, to ensure that functionality will be lost. The rest appears to be the same, which include the 6GB of MEMORY and 128GB storage (UFS 2.1).

Connectivity aside, the S845 includes a significantly quicker GPU whilst the CENTRAL PROCESSING UNIT performance resembles the S765. Of program, the old chip could have an impact about software up-dates in the future.









Chipset and storage details coming from AIDA64  The sleep is unchanged

This version of the phone will be accessible in the Middle East area and it is noted to be 20% cheaper than the 5G equal. The idea we obtained came from Iran, but LG Iran will be yet to be able to list the device.

A little more digging discloses that Anatel, the Brazilian wireless limiter, has qualified the LM-G910, so the 4G version of the Velvet might be likely to other areas as well. Neither Iran neither Brazil possess active 5G networks, therefore the 5G modem could have been lost anyway.

PS. LG recently designed a new cell phone with the Snapdragon 845 (this coming back Japan), and this is not unusual.

