LG V60 Dual Screen review: V for versatility

LG is intending a significant refresh for its following mainstream smart device, yet prior to arriving, the firm determined to launch one more entrance in its spec-heavy V- collection, the V60 ThinQ. With progressed hand-operated electronic camera controls, a hi-fi earphone jack, and also top-end specifications, these phones have actually constantly been tailored towards technology lovers.

This year, LG is damaging Samsung’s Galaxy S20– the Android protagonist for 2020– in rate, while still attempting to stuff a great deal of upgrades right into the V60 It’s obtained a Snapdragon 865 cpu with 5G connection and also can firing 8K video clip. You can furnish the V60 with a 2nd screen (with the optional Dual Screen instance) for unparalleled multitasking. Microsoft’s Surface Duo is readied to get here later on this year, and also it will certainly press the dual-display phone idea onward, yet LG is currently on its 3rd attempt with the V60

Good Stuff Effortless, rapid efficiency

Worry- cost-free battery life

The earphone jack lives and also beams on Bad Stuff This phone is substantial

No high-refresh screen

Software continues to be as well irregular

But the V60 does not have several of the functions that are significantly usual on “flagship” Android tools in2020 There’s no liquid 90 Hz or 120 Hz screen; LG rather sticks to a typical, no-frills 60 Hz panel. Its bezels appear to see and also thicker than what you would certainly locate on a Samsung or One And Also. As various other premium tools go up to 12 GB of RAM (and also past), LG is being a little conventional with 8GB of memory. And in spite of ongoing improvement, the Dual Screen device never ever actually opens its complete capacity: the large marketing factor is still that standard, core capability to run various applications alongside at the exact same time. But LG’s characteristics– a great electronic camera, euphoric earphone sound, and also superior efficiency– are still stood for in the V60 Pricing is a little scattered, with the phone itself setting you back $800 (T-Mobile) or around $900 with the Dual Screen on Verizon and also AT&T. Either means, you can be found in under the S20’s $999 price tag.

The V60 simply does so much (twice as so if you obtain it with the Dual Screen) that, in a vacuum cleaner, it’s tough not to be satisfied. The battery life is impressive, and also it’s an outstanding option for the sort of individual that will certainly utilize every method this phone has in its toolbox. If that’s not you, there’s sufficient factor to take a look at Samsung or One Plus rather.

Fair caution, though: also individuals accustomed to LG’s previous initiatives will certainly be startled by the V60’s dimension. This is a large, beeping phone. At 6.67 inches high and also 3.06 inches large, it’s in some way also bigger than the Galaxy S20 Ultra and pays absolutely no mind to ergonomics. It’s possible to use the V60 with one hand, but doing so is an ill-advised exercise in finger gymnastics and grip adjustments. The chamfered aluminum rails offer a secure grasp on the phone, which has a flat 6.8-inch screen and sloped glass back. Volume toggles and a non-remappable Google Assistant shortcut button take up the left side, with the power button on the right. The V60 comes with 128GB of storage, but it supports microSD expansion.

At the bottom, you’ll find a speaker (which doubles up with the earpiece for stereo output), USB-C port, and a headphone jack, which still includes LG’s excellent 32-bit DAC for audiophile-grade music playback — if you’ve got the right headphones to get the most from it. LG gets my praise both for keeping the jack around and delivering a listening experience that can rival dedicated hi-fi audio players. Listening to hi-res tracks in Amazon Music HD with my Sennheiser headphones made me appreciate LG’s quest to preserve the headphone jack even when everyone else has moved on.

The V60 comes in either white (with silver edges) or navy blue, which has a gold frame. To me, there’s no debate to be had: the blue V60 is a stunner of a phone. The white one, meanwhile, is forgettable. LG uses an in-display optical fingerprint scanner on the V60, and my success rate was mixed, inconsistent, and worse than the readers I’ve used on Samsung and OnePlus phones. This is one of those cases where I miss the old, more reliable rear fingerprint sensors. (The V60 doesn’t have an equivalent to Face ID like the G8 ThinQ did.)

The V60’s display is a nice 2460 x 1080 OLED panel with a tiny teardrop notch that houses the front-facing camera. As I mentioned earlier, LG hasn’t managed to shave away bezels to the same extent as other companies. Some will find the black borders ugly; others will be thankful to avoid accidental presses — an occasional frustration that affects curved screens with barely there bezels. Brightness, color vibrancy, contrast, and viewing angles are all perfectly satisfactory, if a rung or two below Samsung’s best phone displays.

But the lack of a buttery-smooth 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate is noticeable and made all the more obvious when you switch between the V60 and something like the Galaxy S20 or Pixel 4 XL. Not everyone will care, and I think LG made this trade-off partially because driving two displays at 90Hz or 1440p would have posed a challenge. Still, I wish the option existed at least for the main phone. To me, this is the V60’s most glaring downside when compared against its 2020 competition. It offers a ton of power, but it feels held back — like it didn’t quite get the whole upgrade checklist — by the same-as-ever scrolling.

So the screen is a bit of a letdown, but there’s some good in all of this. Limiting the display to 60Hz and a modest resolution, combined with a massive 5,000mAh battery, helps the V60 achieve fantastic battery life. I’ve been able to keep the V60 running well into and through a second day of frequent use. This stamina only applies when using the phone by itself, however, since enabling the Dual Screen case will curtail battery longevity by 20 to 30 percent.

Throughout my review period, the Snapdragon 865 chipset has performed flawlessly, with the V60 chewing through any task I threw at it. Wi-Fi 6 is supported, and the V60 can pull down 5G data on T-Mobile and AT&T, though only Verizon is selling a version that works with ultra-fast (but very limited) millimeter-wave 5G.

Like the G8x, the V60’s Dual Screen connects over USB-C. There’s a little magnetic adapter that attaches to the bottom of the case if you want to plug in for charging while it’s on, though fast wireless charging is the more convenient option in that scenario. The secondary screen is an exact match for the primary display, with the same resolution and even the notch cutout. (It’s literally the same panel part, which LG says helps cut costs and preserve color uniformity.)

The most common use case for the Dual Screen is the simplest: two apps at once. This thing is the ultimate Zoom phone, let me tell you. You can chat with your colleagues over Zoom on one screen and look at cute pets on Instagram with the other. Want to browse Twitter while watching Netflix, YouTube, or Prime Video? Have at it. Once we’re all allowed outside again, I know the V60 will make it easy to keep an eye on my Uber or Lyft while writing an email at the same time. And this makes for an easy way of listening to music on YouTube while doing something else on the primary display. It’s all admittedly superfluous, but I still found myself really liking the flexibility at times.

LG optimizes some of its own apps for Dual Screen. When you take a shot with the camera and tap to see the photo, it pops up on the secondary display, so the camera app stays open and ready for more snaps. You can use the V60 like a mini laptop or portable game console with the entire bottom display serving as a keyboard or gamepad. You can also stretch a small number of apps (including some from Google like Maps, Gmail, and Chrome) across both screens at once, but I never found this very useful. The gap in the middle is too hard to ignore. LG, now on its third Dual Screen release, hasn’t made much progress and is leaving Microsoft a big opening to come in and show everyone what an Android device with two displays can really be. But remember that you can always just detach the chunky, heavy Dual Screen case when you don’t need those multitasking powers. Points for versatility, I suppose.

The rear dual-camera system delivers good results, with the main 64MP sensor (pixel binned down to 16MP) is able to capture a lot of dynamic range and detail. LG kicked off the ultra-wide trend, so that’s what the second 13MP camera is for. As is the norm, it’s a bit softer than the primary one. The third “lens” is just a time-of-flight sensor for depth data, so the V60 doesn’t have any kind of portrait or optical zoom lens in its repertoire. But I was very pleased with the color processing, pleasant depth-of-field, and overall output from LG’s camera. The company is using a larger sensor this year, which explains some of those improvements. If the V60 has one weakness, it’s night mode, which doesn’t meet the bar that Apple, Google, and Huawei have set. Video recording is also solid — LG gives you more manual control over settings and bit rate than most Android phones — though 8K is just silly overkill at the moment. You can’t even edit 8K footage on-device, so what does that tell you? Stick with 4K or 1080p and the V60 still excels, second only to Apple in video quality.

You can always count on LG to toss in one very strange camera feature, and this time, it’s 3D photos. If you’ve ever seen one of these on Facebook, you know what to expect. You snap a shot, and the V60 uses depth information to create the illusion that the focused-on object is shifting around as you move your phone. I took like two of these and then ignored 3D photos altogether. A nicer, more important touch about the camera is that, in most lighting conditions, the viewfinder is displayed at 60fps. It doesn’t really add any benefit, but now that I’ve had a taste, I want that smoothness from the camera on every other phone.



LG’s software remains a messy mixed bag. Some of it is good, like the excellent camera app, which has all of the manual controls you could want and helpful tools like focus peaking. The audio recorder app is also best in class. I even had a good experience with LG Pay (I just happened to have one of the few cards that’s currently supported), which can deceive settlement terminals right into assuming you swiped an actual charge card with a magnetic red stripe– similar to SamsungPay

Other edges of the software program experience seem like they have actually been deserted. The symbols and also basic look really feel outdated (also after a current refresh). And in some way, still, in the year 2020, LG’s application launcher can not maintain applications arranged alphabetically. Every time you set up a brand-new application or video game, you have actually reached arrange the listing once again. Come on Switching to a third-party launcher indicates losing on Android 10’s motion navigating, and also none are maximized for the additional screen. The unpleasant software program choices reach the Dual Screen, which is dealt with like its very own residence screen, that makes complete feeling, yet it likewise obtains its very own application cabinet as opposed to simply matching the primary phone’s, that makes no feeling whatsoever.

And after that there’s the bloatware. LG is not marketing an opened variation of the V60 in the United States, so you go to the grace of Verizon, AT&T, and also T-Mobile– and also it’s not quite. After establishing the phone, you’ll locate at the very least 5 or 6 video games you do not desire and also a handful of service provider applications that you can not totally uninstall. The Verizon V60 regularly provided me with a “helpful” tool health and wellness alert that motivated me to reactivate the phone and also clear its memory cache. These are unneeded, irritating diversions that individuals actually do not require to bother with.

One of one of the most under-the-radar advantages of the V60 appertains stylus pen assistance. If you acquire a Wacom pen, you’ll obtain Galaxy Note- like stress level of sensitivity for illustration. There’s an optional slide-in faster ways bar where you can rapidly begin creating a brand-new memorandum, annotate whatever’s on your screen, and also gain access to various other methods. LG does not have its very own stylus pen like Samsung’s S-Pen or a port to bring one in, yet what’s right here is quite helpful and also, once again, talks to the V60’sversatility

It must claim whatever regarding the V60 being a jack-of-all-trades that I’m upright stylus pen assistance. This phone offers you a load for $800– also if you do without the DualScreen It’s a blazing entertainer, battery life may be the very best for any kind of phone in 2020 until now, and also it’s obtained excellent earphone sound. But I actually dream LG had actually done much more with the large screen. I can bear with the bezels simply great, yet high-refresh displays are currently coming to be table risks at this rate in the Android globe. If I’m giving up convenience and also comfort designs, the screen had much better be unbelievable. And I want to pay a pair additional hundred dollars for it.

Photography by Chris Welch/ The Verge