LG unveils a new high-tech ‘smart mask.’ But does it protect against COVID?

LG plans to sell a mask that makes fabric variations used by many individuals throughout the coronavirus age appear like they’re from theStone Age The so-called wise mask, partly revealed on Thursday, is loaded with hospital-grade HEPA filters and battery-powered fans that are expected to make breathing simpler by attracting air.

Although LG states the mask benefits health, health, and for making “life safer,” the business left one huge concern unanswered: Does the mask protect against COVID-19?

“If this mask were to be marketed as a protection against COVID, I would want to see data on its effectiveness for the wearer and also its effectiveness at limiting transmission of respiratory droplets to others,” statedDr Janet Baseman, a teacher of public health and public health at the University ofWashington “Absent that data, it’s hard to say how it would perform against an N95 mask,” the kind of mask frequently utilized by health employees for security against the coronavirus and other transmittable illness.

LG does not have any information about its new mask’s efficiency against COVID-19. Responding to a query from Fortune, the Korean electronic devices …

