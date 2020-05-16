LG Stylo 6 Render Leaked, Triple Rear Cameras and Gradient Design Tipped

LG Stylo 6 has surfaced on-line as part of an alleged render, tipping the design of the upcoming smartphone. The render exhibits the LG Stylo 6 cellphone from all of the 6 sides in addition to its stylus. The cellphone might be seen having a waterdrop-style notch and triple rear cameras. The cellphone is probably going a successor to the LG Stylo 5 that was launched in July final yr. LG Stylo 5 had slim bezels on the prime and backside and it got here with a single rear digicam. It was priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 17,400).

According to a report by GSMArena, the LG Stylo 6 render has been shared by Evan Blass. In the picture, we will spot the cellphone that includes a show with a waterdrop-style notch, slim bezels on the backside, triple rear cameras, and an LED flash in a pill-shaped digicam module. Right beneath the rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor may also be seen. The again of the Stylo 6 exhibits a gradient design.

As per the picture, quantity rockers might be positioned on the left aspect of the cellphone and a lock button might be out there on the proper. There is another button on the left aspect beneath the quantity buttons that’s probably meant to summon Google Assistant. Looking on the leaked render, USB Type-C connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a stylus may also be anticipated.

It’s unclear when the cellphone would launch, but when LG Stylo 5 launch is any indication, the cellphone is more likely to present up round June-July.

As talked about, LG final yr launched the LG Stylo 5, a mid-ranged cellphone costing $229.99. The new cellphone might be anticipated to get an identical pricing.

